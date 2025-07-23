Delhi Police reunites missing boy with family under ‘Operation Milaap’

New Delhi: In a heartwarming turn of events, the Delhi Police successfully reunited an 11-year-old missing boy with his family under ‘Operation Milaap’, an initiative dedicated to tracing and restoring missing persons, especially children, to their homes.

The minor boy, a resident of Shyam Vihar Phase-1 in Chhawla, was reportedly missing and was traced by the Delhi Police on July 23. His disappearance triggered an alert at PS Chhawla in Dwarka District.

Swift action by police personnel on ground patrol in the Dwarka Sector-1 area proved crucial in resolving the case within hours. During a routine foot patrol, staff from Police Post (PP) Sector-1, PS Dwarka South, discovered the boy in an abandoned state.

Noticing his special needs and distressed condition, the officers immediately began efforts to identify him. Through diligent inquiry and communication with locals, the police were able to trace the boy’s father.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Chailu Singh (No. 1967-D), the Emergency Officer from PS Chhawla, reached the Sector-1 police post to coordinate with the officers.

Upon verification, it was confirmed that the boy was the same individual reported missing earlier that day. Thanks to the quick and coordinated response by the teams of PS Dwarka South and PS Chhawla, the child was handed over to his family safe and sound, bringing immense relief to his parents.

The case not only underscores the importance of ground-level patrolling but also highlights the sensitivity shown by the Delhi Police while handling vulnerable cases involving children.

It is pertinent to note here that Delhi Police in June traced and reunited 168 missing people, including 53 children and 115 adults, with their families under ‘Operation Milaap.’

Similarly, from January 1 to June 30, a total of 521 missing people, including 149 minors and 372 adults, were traced and reunited with their families, according to the data shared by the police earlier.