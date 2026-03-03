Delhi Police To Equip Bomb Squads With Tactical Ballistic Shields For Enhanced Protection

The Delhi Police is preparing to equip its bomb disposal squads and bomb detection teams with Tactical Ballistic Shields (TBS), a specialised protective gear designed to reduce injuries during explosive threats and handling operations.

According to officials, 24 shields have already been supplied and are currently undergoing testing. Once cleared under standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards, they will be deployed for operational use. The procurement was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the contract was awarded last year to an Indian defence manufacturer.

The decision comes amid a steady rise in bomb hoax threats in the national capital, often targeting schools and government institutions through emails. Authorities believe the new equipment will strengthen on-ground safety during emergency responses.

Until now, Tactical Ballistic Shields have primarily been used by the National Security Guard and other specialised forces engaged in anti-terror and counter-insurgency operations. This will be the first time Delhi Police personnel will deploy them.

Officials say the shield is made of high-strength materials capable of withstanding ballistic impact and explosive fragments. It is equipped with a bulletproof viewing panel that allows officers to maintain visibility while advancing toward a suspected explosive device.

The TBS is intended to protect personnel from:

Gunfire from small arms

Shrapnel and explosive fragments

Flying debris

The impact of partially detonated or disrupted improvised explosive devices (IEDs)



Officers use the shield as a “mobile cover” while approaching suspicious objects in confined spaces such as staircases, corridors, railway coaches, aircraft cabins, buses, and crowded public areas.

It is particularly useful during close-contact procedures such as manual intervention, hook-and-line techniques, and disruptor placement, where personnel must work in proximity to a suspected device. In open areas, the shield helps reduce fragmentation injuries and safeguard vital organs.

Delhi Police currently has around 430 trained personnel — ranging from inspectors to constables — across:

8 Bomb Detection Squads (covering Central, Eastern, New Delhi, Southern, Western, Northern Ranges, Transport Range, and Railways)

18 Bomb Detection Teams (15 district units and three dedicated to Metro, Railway, and Airport security)

These teams are responsible for responding to distress calls citywide and conducting pre-emptive sanitisation drives at high-footfall locations such as markets, malls, and religious sites, especially during festivals and heightened alert periods.

The introduction of Tactical Ballistic Shields adds to a series of equipment upgrades introduced in recent years, including deep search metal detectors, remote-operated wire cutters, telescopic manipulators, and advanced tool kits — all aimed at strengthening the capital’s counter-explosive preparedness.