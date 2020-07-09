Delhi Police's Special Branch ASI dies of corona

New Delhi: A 53-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police died in a Delhi hospital on Thursday morning. He was confirmed to have been infected with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) a week earlier. ASI Jeevan Singh was posted in the motor transport section of Special Branch of Delhi Police.

According to the police, Jeevan Singh was found infected with the coronavirus on June 21 last month and was admitted to the IBS Hospital in Lajpat Nagar on June 23. From where he was shifted to Gangaram Hospital on 27 June, where he was given plasma therapy, but could not recover.

DCP (Special Branch) Suman Nalwa said that he died when he was on ventilator support at around 4.30 am on Thursday. Police said that Jeevan Singh was admitted to Delhi Police on July 10, 1991. He lived with his family in Noida. He is survived by his 49-year-old wife, 19-year-old son and a 23-year-old daughter who works in a private company in Noida.