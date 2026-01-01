Delhi processes only 64 pc of daily waste, rest dumped at Bhalswa, Ghazipur landfills: CPCB tells NGT

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that Delhi generates 11,852 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day but processes only 7,611 tonnes, leaving a daily gap of 4,241 tonnes that ends up at dumpsites in Bhalswa and Ghazipur.

The information came in an affidavit filed by the CPCB in a suo motu case registered by the green tribunal on a media report titled, “We can smell it even inside our homes: Southeast Delhi localities choke on garbage”, which highlighted the serious garbage problem and foul odour in areas such as Shaheen Bagh and Sarita Vihar.

Referring to the annual report submitted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for 2024–25, the CPCB said the processing capacity in Delhi stands at 8,173 tonnes per day, while actual processing is 7,611 tonnes per day (64.2 per cent).

“As a result of the gap in waste generation and processing, about 4,241 TPD (35.8 per cent) of waste is disposed at dumpsites (Bhalswa and Ghazipur) in Delhi,” the CPCB stated.

It added that an augmentation of an additional 7,750 tonnes per day of processing capacity has been envisaged during 2025–2028 to bridge the gap and meet the future requirements of the national Capital.

Under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the CPCB told the NGT that primary duties for collection, segregation, transportation and processing of municipal waste lie with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while enforcement of the Rules rests with the DPCC.

“As per Rule 15 of the said Rules, the local authorities i.e. Municipal Corporation of Delhi is entrusted with the primary responsibility of collection, segregation, transportation, storage and treatment of municipal solid waste, maintenance and operation of the solid waste processing sites and dumpsites etc.,” the affidavit said.

The CPCB highlighted that, by an order dated February 16, 2023, the NGT constituted a Solid Waste Monitoring Committee for Delhi, headed by the Lieutenant Governor, to oversee all matters related to solid waste management, including new processing facilities and the remediation of legacy dumpsites.

The NGT took suo motu cognisance of the issue in July this year after a media report claimed that garbage had remained uncollected for days in Southeast Delhi, causing “bad smells and health problems.”

Observing that the situation appeared to attract provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the green tribunal issued notices to the CPCB, DPCC, MCD and the District Magistrate South East Delhi.