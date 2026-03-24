Delhi processes only about 63% of its daily waste, says eco survey

New Delhi: Delhigenerates nearly 11,862 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, while the processing capacity is 7,641 tonnes per day, leaving a significant waste-processing gap of around 4,200 tonnes, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26 presented on Monday.

The total waste generated daily, around 11,500 tonnes, comes from areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while 300 tonnes are generated in NDMC areas and 62 tonnes in the Delhi Cantonment Board.

A bulk of it continues to strain the city's processing capacity and landfill infrastructure, it said further. The survey stated that waste collection has reached 100 per cent across all three civic bodies, indicating that almost all garbage generated in the city is being lifted on a daily basis.

On the processing front, Delhi currently has a total installed capacity of 7,641 tonnes per day (TPD), which is about 64.4 per cent of the waste generated. Actual processing stands slightly lower at 7,460.3 tonnes per day, or 62.9 per cent, the survey said. However, segregation at the source remains uneven.

While NDMC areas have achieved about 92 per cent segregation and cantonment areas report up to 90 per cent in civil pockets, MCD areas average only about 59 per cent, with targets set to reach full segregation by January 2027.

The survey highlighted a significant gap: a waste-processing capacity shortfall of over 4,200 tonnes per day and an actual processing gap of around 4,401 tonnes per day.