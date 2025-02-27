Delhi: PWD Minister Parvesh Verma orders probe into CCTV installation by AAP govt

New Delhi: Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the alleged wrongdoings related to the proposed installation of 2,000 CCTV cameras across the city under the previous AAP government.

Assuring BJP legislators in Delhi Assembly of appropriate action against the guilty, Verma said investigation will be conducted into why CCTV cameras were not installed in eight constituencies represented by BJP MLAs during the previous AAP government.

Verma said that installing CCTV cameras in these eight constituencies would now be a priority.

He also assured the House that necessary action would be taken to ensure that political bias does not come in the way of implementation of security measures like CCTV installation.

BJP’s Vishwas Nagar MLA O.P. Sharma raised the matter in the Assembly, alleging that not a single CCTV camera was installed in his constituency under the AAP government despite full payment being made for 2,000 cameras and partial payment being done for another 2,000 cameras.

He demanded an inquiry by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) into the matter.

Supporting his claim, Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma revealed that BJP MLAs had even approached the Delhi High Court, and despite a court order and recommendation by the Chief Secretary, no action was taken for installation of CCTV cameras in their constituencies by the AAP government.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, who represented Rohini constituency in the previous House, told members that while 2,000 CCTV cameras were to be installed in each of Delhi’s 70 constituencies, the eight constituencies represented by BJP MLAs were completely ignored by the previous government.

“The AAP government purchased 1.40 lakh cameras for installation across all constituencies, yet these eight seats were excluded,” he stated.

Responding to these concerns, PWD Minister Verma assured strict action. “The matter will be investigated, and officers responsible will face consequences if found guilty,” he asserted.



