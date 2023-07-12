Delhi Rains: Water Level in Yamuna crosses danger level. CM writes letter to Amit Shah

New Delhi: The water level in Yamuna on Wednesday has crossed its previous record and reached 207.55 meters. According to Central Water Commission the water level can cross 207.72 meter mark on Wednesday night. This level is much higher than the danger mark (205.33 meters).



In view of this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging the Centre to see that the release of water from Hatnikund Barrage in Haryana was done in a regulated manner.

Kejriwal said that the capital was going to host G20 Summit in the coming days, and the news of flood in the national capital would bring a bad name to the entire nation.

"Prior to this, the Yamuna river had mostly reached a level of 197.49 meters in 1978, which was a significant flood situation in Delhi. With the water level at 207.55 meters, the Yamuna river can potentially experience floods at any time," Kejriwal added in his letter.