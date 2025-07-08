When the International Space Station was visible in Delhi at 5: 42 am IST on July 8, the ISS, which was one of the brightest moving objects in the early morning sky has captured everyone’s attention. The ISS is an incredible product of human engineering, a symbol of international cooperation and teamwork. Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla calls the orbiting laboratory his home.

The ISS can be seen with the naked-eye when conditions are perfect. Since it's ringing the Earth, the ISS completes an entire route roughly every 90 minutes. A giant leap for humanity, the station was caught by the naked-eye as it flew past the Sainik Farms in Delhi by an iPhone 16 with stunning clarity.

In the days to come, the Space Station will soar above India several times, and although you can’t see Captain Shukla, you can spot the International Space Station that he is on from the surface of the Earth. You can catch a viral video while he is at his temporary home in space.

Mr Shukla has also extended a warm invitation to his fellow Indians to join him on his mission from space. NASA’s “Spot the Station” and the ISS Detector apps are the easiest ways to locate the ISS in the night sky. For further than two decades, the Space Station Soaring above India, representing the zenith of transnational collaboration in wisdom and technology.

The International Space Station( ISS) travels at a haste of 28,000 kilometres per hour around the globe. It completes a complete orbit every 90 minutes as a result. The astronauts on board the ISS substantiation 16 suns and evenings every day. It has no blinking lights on it, unlike an aircraft.