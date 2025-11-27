Delhi Restaurateur Surprised As ₹26,000-Salary Employee Purchases ₹70,000 iPhone, Responds To Wage Criticism

Delhi-based restaurateur Kawaljeet Singh expressed disbelief after discovering that one of his staff members—who earns ₹26,000 per month—had purchased an iPhone worth ₹70,000. Sharing the incident on X, Singh revealed that the employee, who handles operations, managed the amount through a combination of a one-month salary advance, ₹14,000 from his savings, and nearly ₹30,000 through online financing. The financing requires him to pay ₹3,000 monthly EMIs for a year. Singh added that the man supports a wife and three children, calling the situation “mind-blowing.”

The revelation sparked mixed reactions. While some criticised the employee’s financial decisions, many others questioned why an Operations Manager was earning so little. Several users urged Singh to increase the man’s salary, arguing that the role deserved better pay and accusing the entrepreneur of undercompensating his staff.

In a follow-up post, Singh defended himself, explaining that the employee has no formal education and initially joined as a delivery boy. Over the past few years, he was trained internally and eventually took on local operations responsibilities. Singh further pointed out that since the man works in the food and beverage sector, his accommodation and meals—worth around ₹20,000 per month—are completely covered by the company. He also has the benefit of requesting a salary advance whenever needed.

Addressing critics directly, Singh stated that anyone who believes the employee deserves a higher salary is welcome to hire him for a better package. He added that he could easily find someone with more suitable skills for the same salary bracket.