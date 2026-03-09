Delhi rid of AAP's 'less work-more excuses' model

PrimeMinister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the pace of all-round development in Delhi has accelerated since the BJP government was formed a year ago and alleged that under AAP's rule, works were stalled due to excuses and projects "died in files".

Addressing a gathering at Burari ground after inaugurating and launching projects worth Rs 33,500 crore, including two new Metro corridors, Modi said that Delhi is not only the capital of the country, but is also the identity of India and a symbol of its energy. He said that there was a time when Delhi was often criticised for its inefficient transportation system. "Commuting from one part of the city to another would take hours, and women frequently had to wait at bus stops for long periods, hoping to catch a bus or auto-rickshaw. However, the situation in Delhi is rapidly changing," he said.

He pointed out that just a few days ago, the city was connected to western Uttar Pradesh via the Namo Bharat train, significantly easing travel between the two regions. Additionally, with the launch of Metro Phase 4, the Delhi Metro network has now expanded to over 375 kilometres, further improving connectivity and convenience for residents, the prime minister said. "Whenever anyone in the world thinks about India, the image of Delhi often comes to mind... Delhi is not only the capital of India, but it is also the identity of India and a symbol of its energy," he said.

He asserted that the development of Delhi is not just the development of a city and is connected with the image of the entire country.