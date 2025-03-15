Live
- HM Shah inaugurates Lachit Barphukan police academy in Assam
- 30 pc of registered general crimes in Bengaluru are cybercrimes: G Parameshwara
- Freedom to celebrate in one’s own way: Udit Raj defends Rahul’s foreign visit during Holi
- Antim Panghal secures spot in squad for Asian Wrestling Championships
- Did Ibrahim Ali Khan threaten to assault a Pak journalist over 'Nadaaniyan' review?
- South Korea: Massive rallies for, against Yoon's ouster held in Seoul ahead of impeachment ruling
- IPL 2025: Virat Kohli joins RCB squad after lifting Champions Trophy title
- Repeatedly slapped, hit in custody; no reliance should be placed on my statements: Gold-smuggling accused actress Ranya Rao
- US influencer apologises after sparking outrage for picking up baby wombat
- IOC’s Aditya highlights cricket’s potential Olympic impact and AI’s role in fan engagement
Delhi road rage: Coffee firm Sleepy Owl’s salesman kills biker with glass bottle
In a road rage incident on the day of Holi, a motorcyclist was murdered in cold blood on a busy road by another biker who smashed a bottle on his head and slit his neck with the glass after their vehicles grazed each other in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area.
New Delhi: In a road rage incident on the day of Holi, a motorcyclist was murdered in cold blood on a busy road by another biker who smashed a bottle on his head and slit his neck with the glass after their vehicles grazed each other in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area.
The assailant Pankaj, 25, a Ghaziabad resident who works as a salesman in a coffee company Sleepy Owl, and his co-rider Jeetu, a resident of Mandawali, were arrested for the murder of Ashish, 25, within four hours of the incident at 6.30 p.m. on Friday, said a police official.
The victim was rushed to a hospital after the clash by his friend accompanying him on the vehicle but he died on the way, the police said.
Ashish, a resident of Ghaziabad, was a tea stall vendor who also owned an outlet in Noida’s Sector 9, police said.
Additional DCP, East, Vineet Kumar, said Pankaj and Jeetu have been arrested on murder charges.
“Their medical report is awaited to confirm if they were drunk at the time of the incident,” he said, adding that witnesses claimed that Pankaj appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when the fight took place.
The police were informed about the killing by the hospital where Ashish was rushed after the incident.
A senior official said several teams were formed to trace the accused and using the registration number of Pankaj’s bike they zeroed in on his home in Ghaziabad and arrested him.
On the day of Holi, the Delhi Traffic Police prosecuted 1,213 motorists for drunken driving during celebrations in the national capital, an official said.
Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said that during a special drive between 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday, 2,376 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for driving without a helmet.
For triple riding, the traffic police prosecuted 573 vehicle owners. Apart from these, 3,068 other tickets were issued for various traffic rule violations, he said.
“A total of 7,230 traffic rule violations were reported on the day of Holi,” said Gupta.