Delhi Rouse Court Clears Kejriwal, Sisodia, Kavitha and Others in Liquor Scam Case

The Rouse Avenue Court has granted a significant relief to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, Telangana Jagruti President Kavitha, and other accused in the liquor policy scam. During the latest hearing, the court dismissed all cases registered against the individuals and discharged their names from the proceedings.

The court expressed strong displeasure with the CBI for including their names without sufficient evidence and criticised the investigation as fundamentally flawed. It stated there was no concrete proof linking the accused to any wrongdoing and called for an inquiry into the conduct of the CBI officials involved.

Kavita confirmed that 23 individuals, including auditor Buchi Babu, are being acquitted, and the court noted that the CBI had failed to substantiate any charges against them.