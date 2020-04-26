Delhi saw fewer corona cases, deaths in 8th week of lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi:Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the situation in Delhi in the eighth week of the coronavirus lockdown was better than the previous one with fewer cases and deaths reported.

"Th 8th week was slightly better than the week before, for the people of Delhi. There were fewer cases, fewer deaths, and many more people went home after complete recovery," the Chief Minister said.

Sharing data, he said the eighth week (starting April 20) had only 622 new cases, compared with 850 cases in the seventh week.

"Last week, nine people died of coronavirus, while in the week before that 21 people died," he said.

In the seventh week, 260 people were cured and discharged, while 580 went home last week -- "that is more than double of the previous week", the Chief Minister said.

"Our aim is not let anyone die. I am happy that people are coming forward to donate their plasma to save other's lives."

Kejriwal said that the plasma therapy is showing good results.

"There was a very critical patient in the Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital. Doctors said he was sinking. He was administered plasma therapy and his health has improved significantly," Kejriwal said.

He also said the government is asking the patients, who have recovered and since been discharged, to donate plasma.

"It is possible that a Muslim's plasma can save life of a Hindu patient or the plasma of a Hindu may save the life of a Muslim person. God did not discriminate between humans. Why have we created a wall between us? Coronavirus affects all -- be it Hindu or Muslims," he said.

Kejriwal said if anyone ever has any feelings of hate for any other religion, they should just think that one day their plasma can save your lives.

"We can take a lesson from this coronavirus crisis -- that if we work together, no one can defeat us. But if we continue to fight, there is no scope left."