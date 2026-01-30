Delhi sees more than 50 pc rise in heart-related deaths in 2024

Delhi reported 34,539 deaths due to heart attack and heart-related diseases in 2024, over 12,000 more fatalities compared to the previous year, when 22,385 deaths were reported, according to the Delhi government data. It also revealed that in the past two decades, 3,29,857 deaths in Delhi were due to heart attacks.

According to the latest Delhi government report, 46,129 deaths were recorded in the age group of 25 to 44 years, while 1,03,972 people died due to heart attacks in the age group of 45 to 64 years and 92,048 in the age group of 65 years and above.

More than five per cent (14,321) of the total deaths recorded were of those 14 years and below.