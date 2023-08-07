Delhi Services Bill Presentation And Political Maneuvering In Rajya Sabha

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to present the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, also known as the Delhi Services Bill, in the Rajya Sabha. This development follows the recent passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha on August 3, where it replaced an ordinance concerning officer transfers and postings in the Delhi government. The Lok Sabha vote took place through a voice vote after MPs from the INDIA alliance walked out.



The Rajya Sabha session on Monday will involve the presentation of the Delhi services bill. Subsequently, the voting for the bill's approval will take place later in the evening after a discussion about its content concludes.

When presenting the bill in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah mentioned that the issue doesn't revolve around acquiring the authority for transfer postings, but about gaining control over the vigilance department. In the Lok Sabha, he stated that the challenge lies not in obtaining the privilege of conducting transfer postings, but in gaining authority over the vigilance department to conceal their misdeeds, such as constructing their residences.

If the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, secures approval in the Rajya Sabha as well, it will grant the Centre the ability to establish regulations pertaining to the Delhi Government, encompassing roles, conditions, and other employment aspects of officers and personnel. The bill also sanctions department secretaries to highlight any issue to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary that could potentially lead to disputes between the Delhi Government and the Central government.

Additionally, it grants exclusive authority to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor over various aspects, including those put forth by the National Capital Civil Services Authority. This encompasses decisions related to the summoning, adjournment, and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Should the Bill be approved by the upper house, it will supersede an existing ordinance that takes precedence over a Supreme Court ruling that had vested control of a majority of services with the Delhi government.

In the same year's May, the Central government introduced an ordinance addressing the transfer and placement of administrative officials in Delhi following a Supreme Court verdict that handed control of services to the elected Delhi government. The ordinance's proposal included the establishment of a National Capital Service Authority, responsible for providing recommendations to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor concerning matters related to transfers, postings, oversight, and other relevant matters.

The ordinance's emergence occurred shortly after the Supreme Court had allocated service control in Delhi, excluding matters such as police, public order, and land, to the elected government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal has been working to garner backing from opposition parties, particularly in the upper house, to oppose the bill. Multiple members of the INDIA alliance have also expressed their intent to contest the bill. The Rajya Sabha comprises a total of 245 seats, with eight currently vacant. Both the AAP and Congress have issued directives to their respective MPs, requiring their presence in the house from August 7 to August 8.

The whip from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) directed all its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the house starting from 11 am and remain there until the adjournment of the proceedings on August 7-8, 2023. Their attendance is crucial to uphold the party's stance. The instruction emphasized the utmost importance of adhering to this directive.

Consequently, the total count of seats in the upper house stands at 237, whereas the minimum number of votes required to pass the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha is 119. The collective strength of all parties that have aligned with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Congress, amounts to 105. Additionally, Jagan Reddy's YSRCP and Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have expressed their endorsement of the bill.