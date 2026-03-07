Delhi Social Welfare Minister meets Holi murder victim’s family​

New Delhi: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh and Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday met the family of a youth who was brutally murdered following a minor dispute during Holi in Uttam Nagar.​

During a meeting with the family members of Tarun, Ravindra Indraj Singh conveyed deep condolences to the grieving family.​

On this occasion, Member of Parliament from West Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Najafgarh District President (BJP), Raj Sharma, were also present.​

Ravindra Indraj Singh said that the incident is extremely painful and heartbreaking.​

Tarun was a bright, sensible young man with a promising future, and he was a pillar of hope and support for his family’s better tomorrow. This tragic incident has shattered the family’s hopes and aspirations, he said.​

He said that the festival of Holi, which symbolises brotherhood, love, and joy, has been tarnished by the violent mentality of a few culprits, which is extremely unfortunate.​

Ravindra Indraj Singh said that the Delhi government stands firmly with the victim’s family in this difficult time.​

He assured the family that the culprits would receive the strictest possible punishment for their actions and that the law would take its course with full seriousness.​

Ravindra Indraj Singh stated that the government will ensure justice for the victim’s family and will take every necessary step in this matter.​

The Minister also said that the Delhi government has a clear message: strict action will be taken against elements who disturb peace and brotherhood in society, and no guilty person will be spared.

​Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “It is a condemnable incident. I have come here to meet the family members and offer my condolences. I have assured them that strict action will be taken by the Delhi Police.”

​Meanwhile, tension continued to prevail on Saturday in Uttam Nagar’s JJ Colony in West Delhi following the tragic incident that took place during Holi celebrations, which later led to the death of a youth. The situation in the area remains volatile, with heavy security force deployments to maintain law and order.​

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, Niharika Bhatt, visited the grieving family in JJ Colony on Saturday to assess the situation firsthand and review the security arrangements in the area.​

The Additional DCP confirmed that five people have been arrested in connection with the case and that investigations are ongoing to ensure that those involved are brought to justice.​

According to police officials, the dispute began on Holi after coloured water from a balloon accidentally splashed onto a woman from another family. The balloon had reportedly been thrown by an 11-year-old girl who was playing Holi on the terrace with her relatives.​

The balloon burst on the road, and the coloured water splashed onto the woman, sparking an argument between members of the two families. The dispute soon escalated into a violent confrontation.



