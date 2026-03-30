Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta greets 3 winners of state-level ‘Viksit Bharat’ Youth Parliament 2026

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday greeted Abhinav Borgohain, Sujal Sharma and Riya Pandey, who bagged the top three positions at the state-level 'Viksit Bharat’ Youth Parliament 2026 organised at the Vidhan Sabha, an official said.

Gupta said the winners will get the opportunity to participate in the national competition to be held in Parliament.

Addressing the participants, Vijender Gupta stated, "The State-Level 'Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament' promotes leadership skills, civic participation, and a deep understanding of the democratic process. Its objective is to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of bringing 100,000 young leaders into politics."

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, under the joint auspices of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Delhi and Delhi Legislative Assembly, said an official statement.

Members of the Legislative Assembly, Anil Goel, Poonam Bhardwaj, Tilak Raj Gupta and Sanjay Goyal were present as Judges in the competition.

The programme was also attended by Poonam Sharma, State Director, MY Bharat Delhi, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Ramesh Soni, Assistant Director of MY Bharat Delhi, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, said the statement.

Fifty participants took part in the Youth Parliament. These participants were selected from district-level youth parliaments organised across various districts of Delhi.

Gupta emphasised that the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat @2047' is built on the ideas, hard work, and democratic commitment of the youth.

He noted that India is no longer just a growing economy but has emerged as a "Global Solution Provider" on the world stage.

The Speaker described the Youth Parliament as a "living exercise in democracy," designed to help students master policy-making and the art of finding consensus amid disagreement.

He urged the participants to be "alert citizens" who do not merely list problems but provide a roadmap for solutions, stating that the strength of democracy lies in the "weight of facts rather than the volume of one's voice."

"Leadership and politics are the most potent mediums for bringing positive change to the life of the very last person in society," the Speaker stated.