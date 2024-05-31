Delhi-Srinagar Vistara Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Lands Safely At Srinagar Airport

A Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight carrying 177 passengers received a bomb threat while in the air, leading to immediate action by authorities at Srinagar International Airport, officials reported on Friday.

The Vistara flight - UK611 - landed safely in Srinagar, where all passengers and crew were evacuated without incident.

The situation arose when Air Traffic Control (ATC) Srinagar received a "threatening call," triggering a swift and coordinated response from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

An airport official later confirmed that the threat was deemed non-credible, and normal operations resumed shortly thereafter.

During the security checks, Srinagar Airport temporarily closed a runway, causing other airlines to issue advisories to passengers.

SpiceJet notified, "Due to a runway closure at Srinagar Airport (SXR), all Departures/Arrivals & their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to check their flight status."

IndiGo also posted an advisory, stating, "Flights at #SrinagarAirport (SXR) are impacted until 1430 hrs due to runway unavailability for security reasons. For flight status, visit [IndiGo's website] and for immediate assistance, contact our on-ground team."

Earlier in the week, a similar bomb threat was received for an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi. Passengers were evacuated via emergency exits, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for inspection, where a piece of tissue paper with "bomb" written on it was found in the lavatory.