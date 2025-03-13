Delhi: Swiggy delivery man murders friend, held just before escape to Goa

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in New Delhi area by his friend, a Swiggy delivery worker, who was trying to flee to Goa but was arrested within four hours of the blind murder, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla, told IANS that Rohit, 24, a vagabond who used to stay near Hanuman Mandir, was stabbed by Sher alias Kabir, 28, a resident of a slum in Bhalswa, and left to bleed near Mathura Road-Purana Quila intersection in Tilak Marg police station area on Wednesday afternoon.

“Rohit died on way to hospital. We constituted 6-7 teams which, under Additional DCP-I Sumit Jha and Additional DCP-II Anand Mishra, worked out the blind murder within four hours and collected all the crucial evidence,” Mahla told IANS.

The DCP appealed to the public to help victims of accidents and crimes found abandoned on roads.

“It is our social appeal that people should inform police and try to intervene and stop quarrels that they see unfolding in public places,” he said, adding that in this case also many passersby ignored the bleeding victim.

Mahla said Rohit was reluctantly accompanying Sher to Nizamuddin to help resolve a dispute and the two had a fight midway, resulting in the murder around 2 p.m.

He said using technical as well as human Intelligence, an e-bike that the two were riding before the incident was located in Chirag Dilli, South Delhi.

“The team followed the route and apprehended Sher while he was preparing to escape to Goa. The weapon of offence used in the crime, blood-stained clothes and the vehicle were recovered,” he said.

A murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Sher at Tilak Marg police station.



