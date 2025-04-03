Delhi Teen Found Dead, Family Alleges Suicide Over Secret Marriage

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Delhi, with her family alleging she took her own life due to a troubled relationship with a distant cousin. The incident, which took place on a Sunday, has left the family demanding justice.

The deceased, Preeti Kushwaha, was home alone when the tragedy occurred. Her parents and siblings were out when she made a call to her mother, informing her that she had prepared food and that she should eat upon returning. Hours later, the family discovered Preeti’s body hanging from a ceiling fan.

Investigations suggest that Preeti had been in a relationship with a distant cousin, whom she secretly married two years ago. The revelation emerged after her death, when a close friend shared chat screenshots and photographs with the family. In these conversations, Preeti referred to the man as “husband ji” and identified him as “Rinku Ji.” A photograph showing the alleged lover applying vermilion to Preeti’s forehead has fueled speculation about their secret marriage.

Family sources claim that Preeti had recently shaved her head. While she cited damaged hair as the reason, later findings indicate that the act may have been influenced by the alleged lover’s remarks on her appearance. Conversations suggest he often commented on her looks and expressed concern about other people admiring her. An argument with her sister had preceded the drastic decision, and eventually, her brother shaved her head at home.

Preeti’s social media activity hints at emotional turmoil. A post dated March 13 mentioned anxiety over the lover’s lack of communication, while another from March 19 suggested she had distanced herself from him emotionally. Phone records indicate she attempted to call him before taking her life, but received no response.

Preeti’s family alleges that despite more than 10 days passing since the incident, the police have not taken action against the man.