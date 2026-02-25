Delhi Teen Named In Goa Thar Crash Case; Police Reject Seat-Swap Claims

Police in Goa have registered a case against 19-year-old Apoorv Goyal, a resident of Delhi’s Hauz Khas, after identifying him as the driver of a rented Mahindra Thar involved in a fatal crash earlier this week.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Goyal was driving in a “rash and negligent manner without proper care and caution, endangering human life.” Investigators said he lost control of the SUV and rammed into a Hyundai i20, resulting in the death of 65-year-old Bhagat Ram Sharma from Bhopal.

The accident occurred on Monday in North Goa. While Sharma died on the spot, two other passengers in the i20 sustained minor injuries. A five-month-old infant travelling with them was unharmed. The impact left the front portion of the Hyundai i20 severely damaged.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the red rental Thar, carrying four occupants — one man and three women — was speeding and approaching from the opposite direction at the time of the crash.

Some locals claimed that a young woman was initially driving the SUV and that the male occupant later switched seats with her after the accident to shield her from legal consequences. However, police have rejected these allegations and officially named Goyal as the driver in the FIR.