Delhi traders stare at losses as goods stuck on way to Nepal

New Delhi: A large quantity of goods from Delhi's wholesale markets, including Old Delhi and Sadar Bazar, is currently stuck on the way to Nepal due to the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, president of the Sadar Bazar Bari Market Trades Association, said, "Sadar Bazar is one of the largest wholesale markets in Delhi, which is known for exporting a wide range of products to several countries, including Nepal.

"Utensils, crockery, jewellery, toys, stationery items, tailoring materials, garments, footwear, and other household and gift items are sent in bulk to Nepal."

Many traders have already invested in consignments that are either stuck in transit or have reached Nepal but cannot be sold due to the unstable situation there, Pamma said, adding that some orders are ready in Delhi but pending dispatch.

Pamma added that the disruption is causing financial strain to the traders, which is likely to affect trade between India and Nepal if the situation persists.