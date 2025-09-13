Live
- Designing Inspiring Workspaces: Blending Aesthetics and Functionality in the Office
- 97 killed, over 4.4 million affected by floods in Pakistan's Punjab
- Adani Power signs pact to supply 2,400 MW power to Bihar
- Jadavpur University imposes strict restrictions following death of female student on campus
- Pakistan thrash Oman by 93 runs
- Asia Cup: Kapil Dev backs India to win against Pakistan
- Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag storm into semis
- Minakshi assures 4th medal for India
- Khammam’s Mahila Mart emerges as model for women’s empowerment
- Geeta Basra reveals why returning to showbiz after marriage was challenging 15 years ago
Delhi traders stare at losses as goods stuck on way to Nepal
New Delhi: A large quantity of goods from Delhi's wholesale markets, including Old Delhi and Sadar Bazar, is currently stuck on the way to Nepal due...
New Delhi: A large quantity of goods from Delhi's wholesale markets, including Old Delhi and Sadar Bazar, is currently stuck on the way to Nepal due to the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country.
Paramjit Singh Pamma, president of the Sadar Bazar Bari Market Trades Association, said, "Sadar Bazar is one of the largest wholesale markets in Delhi, which is known for exporting a wide range of products to several countries, including Nepal.
"Utensils, crockery, jewellery, toys, stationery items, tailoring materials, garments, footwear, and other household and gift items are sent in bulk to Nepal."
Many traders have already invested in consignments that are either stuck in transit or have reached Nepal but cannot be sold due to the unstable situation there, Pamma said, adding that some orders are ready in Delhi but pending dispatch.
Pamma added that the disruption is causing financial strain to the traders, which is likely to affect trade between India and Nepal if the situation persists.