Delhi Vigilance Directorate Terminates Services Of Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary Bibhav Kumar

The Directorate of Vigilance in Delhi has taken action against Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terminating his services. This decision comes as part of an ongoing investigation into a 2007 case involving Kumar.



YVVJ Rajshekhar, the Special Secretary of Vigilance, issued the order for Kumar's removal, citing the aforementioned case. The order references an accusation made by a government servant named Mahesh Pal, alleging that Kumar obstructed him from performing his duties and verbally abused him.



According to the order, an FIR (First Information Report) was filed in 2007 against Kumar, along with two others, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to obstruction of a public servant in the discharge of duty and verbal threats.



The termination order emphasizes the importance of conducting character and background checks on non-government officials engaged as personal staff by ministers. It asserts that Kumar's trial is ongoing, and he remains under scrutiny from the vigilance perspective.



Recently, Bibhav Kumar was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case. This development coincides with the ED's arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the same case. The agency alleges that Kejriwal misused his position to commit money laundering offenses benefiting his political party.



Kejriwal has challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court upheld the Enforcement Directorate's actions. This ongoing legal saga underscores the tumultuous situation surrounding the Delhi government and its officials.

