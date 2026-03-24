Delhi: Wanted robber evading bail arrested by Crime Branch

New Delhi: A wanted criminal, involved in multiple serious offences and previously convicted in a robbery case, has been arrested by the Southern Range of the Crime Branch in Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rinku Kumar alias Rajinder alias Sunil, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, had been absconding after jumping interim bail and evading arrest for several months.

According to police, a dedicated team comprising ASI Vijumon, Head Constables Arvind and Charan Singh, and Constable Poonam was formed under the leadership of Inspector Vijay Pal Dahiya, with overall supervision of ACP V.K.P.S. Yadav, to track down the absconding accused.

Acting on specific Intelligence, the team conducted a raid near Nihal Vihar in West Delhi on March 23 and successfully apprehended the accused following a swift and well-coordinated operation.

Police said that in 2024, Rinku Kumar, along with his associates, was involved in a robbery of Rs 25 lakh in the DBG Road area. He was subsequently arrested in FIR No. 220/24 under Sections 365, 392, 397, 506, and 34 of the IPC, along with provisions of the Arms Act, and was sent to judicial custody.

In December 2025, he was granted interim bail for seven days but failed to surrender thereafter and went into hiding. A Non-Bailable Warrant was later issued against him by the court for deliberately evading legal proceedings.

Further verification revealed that the accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in at least 10 criminal cases registered across various police stations in Delhi. His criminal history includes charges of kidnapping, snatching, robbery, dacoity, criminal intimidation, and offences under the Arms Act.

Police also said that he has previously been convicted in a robbery case and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.

Further legal proceedings in the matter are underway, police added.