Delhi Water Minister Atishi Hospitalized After Blood Sugar Plummets Amid Hunger Strike Over Water Crisis

Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike to protest Haryana's inadequate water release, has been hospitalized due to a severe drop in her blood sugar levels. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reported that Atishi's blood sugar levels dropped to 43 at midnight and further to 36 by 3 am. They also shared images and videos of her being taken to the hospital late at night.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, sharing an image of the glucometer, stated, "Atishi's blood sugar level fell to 36, so she has been admitted to LNJP Hospital."

Atishi was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital early Tuesday morning after her hunger strike entered its fifth day. Although doctors had previously advised her to be admitted due to her worsening health, Atishi had chosen to continue her protest. She mentioned that her blood pressure, sugar levels, and weight had decreased, while her ketone levels were very high. She stated, "No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast till Haryana releases water."

On Monday, AAP announced that Atishi's weight had dropped from 65.8 kg to 63.6 kg over four days of fasting. "Her weight has decreased by 2.2 kg in just 4 days," the statement read. Doctors had advised her to be admitted and to resume "oral intake."

Atishi's hunger strike is in response to the AAP's accusation that the BJP-led Haryana government is withholding 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of Delhi's share of water, causing a water shortage in the capital. The Delhi cabinet ministers have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a resolution. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has assured AAP leaders of his intervention, emphasizing cooperation over blame.

Meanwhile, many Delhi residents have been relying on water tankers to meet their daily water needs.