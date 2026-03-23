Delhi Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing Two Daughters Amid Domestic Dispute Probe

A woman has been arrested in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar for allegedly killing her two daughters, weeks after their bodies were discovered inside their home. Police suspect the incident may be linked to ongoing domestic issues within the family.

The accused, identified as Sunita Arora, was taken into custody after being discharged from hospital, where she had been admitted following an apparent suicide attempt. Authorities confirmed that her arrest followed medical and psychiatric evaluations, along with the collection of evidence.

The case came to light on March 5 when a relative alerted police after repeated attempts to contact the family went unanswered. Officers reached the residence in the evening and, finding the door locked from inside, entered by breaking a window.

Inside, the bodies of the two sisters were found in separate rooms. The elder daughter, aged 33 and reportedly specially abled, was discovered with a pillow over her face, indicating possible suffocation. The younger daughter, aged 28, had marks on her neck suggesting strangulation.

Investigators believe the elder daughter may have been attacked first, with signs of a struggle at the scene. The younger daughter and their mother were later found unconscious in another room and were rushed to hospital, where both daughters were declared dead.

Police suspect that a bandage may have been used in the strangulation, and that substances such as crushed naphthalene balls could have been used to sedate one of the victims. It is also believed that the mother consumed the same substance.

Preliminary findings point to ongoing domestic discord within the family. Sources indicated that the victims and the accused led a relatively isolated life and may have been dealing with emotional or mental health challenges.

The family lived in a multi-storey building with other relatives residing on different floors. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events and motive behind the crime.