Delhi Woman SWAT Commando Dies After Brutal Assault By Husband, Shocking Details Surface

A 27-year-old woman constable with the Delhi Police, serving as a commando in the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Special Cell, died on Tuesday after battling critical injuries for five days. She passed away at a private hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, following an alleged violent assault by her husband at their residence in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Mor area.

According to investigators, the victim, identified as Kajal, was attacked with a metal dumbbell and repeatedly struck, with her head allegedly smashed against a door frame. She sustained grievous head injuries and was later declared brain dead by doctors at a private hospital near Dwarka. On January 25, she was shifted to another hospital in Ghaziabad, where she succumbed to her injuries early Tuesday morning.

Police said Kajal’s family has accused her husband, Ankur Chaudhary, of harassing her for dowry, including demands for money and a car. The couple had married in November 2023 after a four-year relationship and have a one-and-a-half-year-old son, who was staying with his maternal grandparents at the time of the incident.

Authorities initially registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested Chaudhary on the night of the alleged assault. He was produced before a Delhi court and sent to judicial custody. Following Kajal’s death, the case has now been converted to murder, police officials confirmed.

Originally from Ganaur in Haryana, Kajal joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2022 and later completed commando training before being inducted into the SWAT unit. Her brother, also a police constable, told investigators that on the night of the incident, Chaudhary made threatening statements during a phone call, after which he heard his sister screaming before the line went dead.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with police continuing their investigation into the circumstances leading to the young commando’s death.