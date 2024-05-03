Delhi Women's Commission Faces Staffing Crisis: Lieutenant Governor Removes 223 Employees

In a significant crackdown, VK Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, has terminated the employment of 223 individuals from the city's women commission. Allegations suggest that AAP MP Swati Maliwal appointed these individuals during her tenure as chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, violating established regulations.

Maliwal vehemently criticized the Lieutenant Governor's directive, asserting that the women's commission would cease to function if all contract workers were dismissed. She noted that the panel currently employs a total of 90 staff members, with 8 being government employees and the rest working on three-month contracts. Expressing her frustration, she questioned the necessity of such actions, emphasizing the dedication and effort invested in the organization. Defiantly challenging the Lieutenant Governor to incarcerate her, she vowed to prevent the closure of the women's commission, emphasizing the importance of protecting women's rights.

The order issued by the Lieutenant Governor's office references the Delhi Commission for Women Act, stating that the commission is only sanctioned to have 40 employees, highlighting that the creation of 223 new positions lacked official approval. Moreover, the order contends that the commission exceeded its authority by hiring employees on contractual terms. The decision stems from an inquiry report submitted to the former Lieutenant Governor in February 2017.



Furthermore, the order asserts that essential posts were filled without proper evaluation and that the commission was cautioned against incurring additional financial liabilities without the finance department's approval.

Prior to her role as an AAP MP in the Rajya Sabha, Maliwal served as the head of the Delhi Commission for Women for nine years. Notably, the position of the commission's chairperson currently remains vacant. The order underscores that Maliwal was repeatedly advised to obtain approval from the finance department concerning these appointments.

This crackdown exacerbates tensions between the Lieutenant Governor's office and the ruling AAP, reflecting broader disputes over governance in the national capital. The AAP has consistently accused the Lieutenant Governor's office of obstructing its governance initiatives, attributing this to the influence of the ruling BJP.

This development occurs amidst Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment in connection with alleged irregularities in the capital's now-defunct liquor policy, further adding to the political turmoil.