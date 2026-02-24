Delhi Zoo To Receive Tiger, Send White Tigress To Patna Under Breeding Exchange Programme

The National Zoological Park in New Delhi is set to receive a tiger from Patna Zoo while sending a white tigress and other species as part of a coordinated animal exchange initiative aimed at improving breeding prospects and diversifying collections.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said the swap has been planned to address breeding challenges and enhance genetic diversity. In addition to the tiger, Delhi Zoo will receive four gharials, four grey wolves — including two males and two females — and two barn owls from Patna in March.

In exchange, Delhi Zoo will transfer several animals, including Sangai deer, a tigress, painted storks, white pelicans and blackbucks.

Officials said the move is particularly important for the zoo’s wolf population, which currently includes only one female, limiting the possibility of a sustainable breeding programme. At present, the zoo houses 13 tigers and cubs — seven Royal Bengal tigers and six white tigers. However, only four of these are males, most of whom are ageing, creating an imbalance in the breeding pool.

The addition of four gharials will increase the zoo’s existing number of three, strengthening its aquatic species population.

According to Kumar, regular exchanges between zoos are essential to prevent inbreeding, which can lead to genetic disorders, weaker offspring and infertility. Prolonged isolation without unrelated breeding partners can also negatively impact animals’ psychological well-being, sometimes causing stress-related behaviour.

The exchange has been mutually agreed upon by both zoos and cleared by the Central Zoo Authority in accordance with established guidelines. Similar swaps were conducted last year, including the acquisition of smooth-coated otters and tortoises from Surat, as well as a rhino and a male tiger from Assam under the same programme.