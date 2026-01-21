Delhi’s air quality continues to stay in the “very poor” category, even after slight improvement.

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 395 in the very poor ” order on Tuesday morning( January 20, 2026), the CPCB data said.

Thirty stations recorded “ Delhi AQI very poor ” air quality while eight stations fell under the “ poor ” order, as per the CPCB data Delhi gauze update available on the Sameer app.

Jahangirpuri recorded the poorest AQI at 390.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “ good ”, 51 and 100 “ satisfactory ”, 101 and 200 “ moderate ”, 201 and 300 “ poor ”, 301 and 400 “ veritably poor ” and 401 to 500 falls in the “ severe ” order, as per the CPCB bracket.

Weather conditions, still, did n’t help important moreover. The lowest temperature of the municipality was 7.2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures recorded at individual stations were Palam 8.8 degrees Celsius, Ridge 9 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 8 degrees Celsius and Lodhi Road 7.6 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature of the municipality was recorded at Safdarjung at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.