Delhi’s big bang Budget sees 31.5 pc hike in total outlay, Capex doubled to Rs 28,000 cr

New Delhi : With a massive 31.5 per cent hike in total outlay, the Delhi government’s biggest-ever Budget presented on Tuesday by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has doubled the state government’s capital expenditure (Capex) to Rs 28,000 crore.

"This time a historic budget of Rs 1 lakh crore is being tabled for 2025-26, which is 31.5 per cent more than the last budget. This is an unprecedented and historic budget," said CM Rekha Gupta as she tabled the budget on the second day of the Assembly session.

The Delhi government’s Budget has allocated Rs 2,144 crore for the PM Jan Arogya Yojana health scheme to benefit the poor.

As part of the BJP poll manifesto to empower women, the Budget provides for a Rs 5,100 crore outlay for paying Rs 2,500/per month to poor women eligible for the allowance.

The budget makes an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for improving the connectivity in Delhi-NCR,

With the aim of uplifting the poor, an allocation of Rs 696 crore has been made for development in slum clusters.

Besides, Rs 100 crore has been marked in FY26 to set up 100 Atal canteens across the national Capital.

In order to enhance the safety of women, the budget has set a target of installing 50,000 CCTV cameras in the city.

The Chief Minister presented the Delhi Budget amid chants of 'Modi, Modi” reverberating in the House. She said that the budget is not only about financial health of the government but also about the dreams and aspirations of the people of Delhi.

Taking aim at the previous AAP-led Delhi government, the Chief minister said, "It is unfortunate that in the last 10 years, Delhi kept sliding back in every aspect of development," citing the examples of unrepaired roads, drainage system and pollution.

"The days of corruption and inefficiency are over now,” she remarked.

"The previous government acted like a termite for the economy of Delhi," she added, stating that Delhi Jal Board, DTC and many other government institutions were running into losses.

CM Rekha termed the situation as a challenge for the new government.