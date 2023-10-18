Delhi's Saket Court Set To Deliver Verdict 15 Years After Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's Murder

In a pivotal moment, Delhi's Saket Court is poised to announce the verdict in the Soumya Vishwanathan murder case, a staggering fifteen years after the tragic event unfolded. The case has been marked by a prolonged legal battle and a protracted pursuit of justice.



The grim saga commenced on September 30, 2008, when Soumya Vishwanathan, a journalist affiliated with the India Today Group, was discovered dead in her vehicle near South Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. Initially, her demise was perceived as a car accident. However, forensic reports swiftly refuted this notion, revealing that she had succumbed to a fatal gunshot wound to her head, thus transforming the incident into a murder investigation.

Police investigators postulated that Soumya was returning home late at night after her work shift and was likely pursued by an assailant. It was further surmised that the fatal shot had been discharged from another moving vehicle.

The case took a significant turn as closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage meticulously traced Soumya's movements on that fateful night, uncovering a maroon car tailing her. This revelation prompted the involvement of Mumbai-based crime branch teams and instigated an extensive search operation in the vicinity to collect additional evidence.

In March 2009, a significant breakthrough occurred when Delhi police apprehended two suspects, Ravi Kapoor and Amit Shukla, in connection with another murder case, that of call center executive Jigisha Ghosh. During interrogation, Kapoor and Shukla shockingly confessed to their involvement in Soumya's murder, characterizing it as a "thrilling activity." Subsequently, it was disclosed that the same maroon car featured in the CCTV footage had been employed in both murders.

In June 2010, Delhi Police submitted a formal charge sheet implicating Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, and two additional suspects, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Sethi, in the murder of Soumya Vishwanathan. The trial proceedings in this high-profile case commenced on November 16, 2010, in Saket Court.

Over the course of the trial, key forensic evidence, such as the ballistic matching of bullets to the firearm owned by the perpetrators, along with surveillance footage and the confessions of the accused, were presented. The defense, however, vigorously contested the legitimacy of these confessions, arguing that they were obtained under duress, and challenged the reliability of the forensic evidence, attempting to poke holes in the prosecution's narrative.

The legal process experienced numerous delays, and on July 19, 2016, the Saket Court concluded the hearings, reserving its verdict for subsequent hearings due to various legal complexities.

Today, on October 18, 2023, after a protracted legal battle and exhaustive scrutiny of all circumstantial evidence, the Saket Court in Delhi is primed to render its long-anticipated judgment regarding the fate of the four accused individuals involved in the Soumya Vishwanathan murder case, bringing a sense of closure to a case that has persisted for over a decade and a half.