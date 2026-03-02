Delivery Executive Crushed To Death By Truck In Gurgaon; Driver Arrested

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 25-year-old delivery executive in Gurgaon’s busy industrial hub on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm near Peepal Chowk in Udyog Vihar, a densely trafficked area known for its corporate offices and heavy vehicle movement.

The victim, identified as Krishna, was a resident of Kanpur who had been working in Gurgaon for the past few years. According to police officials, Krishna was riding his motorcycle behind a truck when the heavy vehicle suddenly swerved on the road. In an attempt to avoid colliding with the truck, Krishna reportedly applied the brakes abruptly. This caused his motorcycle to skid and lose balance, throwing him onto the road.

Before he could recover, he was run over by the rear wheels of the truck, suffering severe injuries. Passersby immediately alerted the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver was apprehended at the scene, and the vehicle was seized. A case has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police officials stated that further investigation is underway, including examination of CCTV footage from the intersection and surrounding roads, recording statements of eyewitnesses, and verifying the driver’s licence and vehicle documents.

This incident adds to a series of similar accidents involving delivery workers in Gurgaon. In recent months, multiple delivery executives have lost their lives in road mishaps involving speeding or negligent drivers, raising concerns about road safety, traffic regulation, and the risks faced by gig workers who spend long hours navigating congested city roads.

Authorities have said that strict action will be taken if negligence is established, while the investigation continues to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal accident.