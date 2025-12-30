Dense Fog Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash On Delhi–Sonipat Road Near Bahalgarh

Several vehicles were involved in a collision on the Delhi–Sonipat road near Bahalgarh in Haryana after dense fog severely reduced visibility on Monday. The pile-up reportedly left one or two people injured, according to those present at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the accident began when one car crashed into another because drivers were unable to see clearly through the fog. While one of the vehicles involved in the initial impact left the spot, the other remained damaged and stationary on the road. Shortly after, a third car rammed into the halted vehicle from behind, worsening the situation. In total, three cars were affected by the incident.

Footage from the location showed badly damaged vehicles on the highway as police teams reached the site and began their investigation. Another eyewitness also confirmed that one of the cars from the first collision had already driven away and said that a small number of people sustained injuries.

Authorities noted that similar accidents have occurred over the past few days as dense fog and poor visibility continue to create hazardous driving conditions across the region. Earlier incidents linked to fog were also reported on the Delhi–Mathura highway, where high-speed crashes took place under similar weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier issued warnings of dense fog across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, with visibility dropping to a few hundred metres in several areas. Delhi remained under a red alert as visibility levels stayed extremely low in many parts of the city.