Department of Posts books 1st online order on ONDC, delivers consignment successfully

New Delhi: The Department of Posts has achieved an important milestone by successfully booking its first online order through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Ministry of Communications said on Thursday.

The order was booked on January 13, with the Department acting as a Logistics Service Provider, and the consignment was delivered successfully on January 15.

The first order was placed by UdyamWell, an ONDC-enabled initiative that works to support Bharatpreneurs, including artisans, farmers, and rural entrepreneurs.

This development marks a key step in the Department of Posts’ efforts to offer digitally enabled and interoperable logistics services across the country.

“The consignment was successfully delivered today on January 15, 2026. The inaugural order, placed by UdyamWell, marks an important step in the Department’s efforts to provide digitally enabled and interoperable logistics solutions,” the ministry said.

“UdyamWell, an ONDC-enabled initiative, is focused on supporting Bharatpreneurs by offering comprehensive services to artisans, farmers, and other rural entrepreneurs,” it added.

With this integration, sellers using ONDC-enabled buyer applications can now choose the Department of Posts for parcel pickup, booking, transportation, and delivery.

The service is powered by the Department’s wide and well-established postal network, which reaches even the most remote parts of the country.

Currently, the Department of Posts is operating on ONDC through the “Click & Book” model.

Under this system, sellers can generate pickup requests online, select the Department of Posts as their logistics partner, and get parcels picked up directly from their location.

Postage charges are collected at the time of pickup, while consignments are inducted into the system, tracked digitally, and delivered using technology-driven logistics processes.

Officials believe that the onboarding of the Department of Posts as a Logistics Service Provider on ONDC will strengthen India’s digital commerce ecosystem.

“With its unmatched reach, trusted public service legacy, and expanding digital capabilities, the Department of Posts’ onboarding as a Logistics Service Provider on ONDC will significantly strengthen the national digital e-commerce ecosystem and enable inclusive participation of MSMEs and small sellers across the country,” it stated.