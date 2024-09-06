Despite sacrifices, Indian Muslims have to face CAA, NRC & Waqf Bill: Prashant Kishore

Patna : Prashant Kishor, chief of the Jan Suraaj campaign, on Friday voiced concerns for the Muslim community, saying that despite sacrifice Indian Muslims have to face unjust laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

“Despite Indian Muslims’ historical contribution and sacrifices to our freedom struggle, the Union government enacted laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. This is unjust with the Muslim population,” Prashant Kishor said.

On the Waqf Bill, Kishore said that the Muslim community is feeling uneasy because of these amendments proposed in the bill.

“I believe that this uneasiness among the Muslim community stems from the broader legislative actions taken by the incumbent BJP-led government,” Kishore said.

He argued that the recent efforts to implement substantial changes to the Waqf Bill through Parliament are part of a pattern of decisions being made without adequately consulting or gaining the confidence of the Muslim community.

He said that he sees these legislative actions as part of a broader trend of marginalising the Muslim community and criticised the government for not involving the community in the decision-making process regarding such significant changes.

Kishor also addressed the issue of mob lynching and expressed his deep concern over the lack of support from political leaders when a member of the Muslim community is brutally killed by a mob.

“Even when a poor, helpless, and destitute Muslim is killed in such incidents, very few leaders, particularly those who seek votes from the Muslim community, stand up for the victim,” he said.

His remarks came in the backdrop of allegations from several RJD leaders like Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Lok Sabha MP Surendra Yadav, who accused him of acting as a ‘B-Team’ for the BJP.

They also alleged that Kishor’s actions are intended to benefit the BJP in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Prashant Kishor has already announced that he will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.