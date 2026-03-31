Despite Supply Concerns… Govt assures adequate fertiliser stocks for Kharif

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday said there are adequate stocks of fertilisers at about 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), compared with 147 LMT a year ago, despite the escalating West Asia crisis and supply issues.

Additional Secretary, Department of Fertilisers, Aparna Sharma, however, said that domestic urea output has taken a hit. “As of today, we have an adequate stock position. Urea and Diammonium phosphate (DAP) are made available to farmers at regulated prices,” she said at an inter-ministerial briefing, adding that supplies remain under control.

“The global fertiliser market has been affected, and prices have increased due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. Our freight costs have also increased,” Sharma added. India is dependent on imports of urea and phosphatic fertilisers to meet the demand of the agriculture sector.

To ensure a stable and assured supply in view of this dependency, the Department of Fertilisers has facilitated the signing of long-term agreements between Indian companies KRIBHCO, IPL and CIL with Saudi Arabia’s Maaden for the supply of 31 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of DAP and NPK annually to India over a five-year period from 2025-26 to 2029-30.

Sharma further informed that April and May are generally lean months used for inventory build-up, adding that supplies had already been arranged in advance. “We are diversifying our sourcing bases and procuring supplies from Russia, Morocco, Australia, Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Canada, etc,” she added.