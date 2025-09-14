Developed UP @2047: Public Feedback on Education, Skills & AI Crosses 1.5 Lakh

Lucknow, September 14:* The ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’ campaign run by the Yogi government is moving forward with active public participation and suggestions. By Sunday, nodal officers and intellectuals had visited all 75 districts of the state, interacting with students, teachers, businessmen, entrepreneurs, farmers, voluntary organizations, labor unions, media, and the general public. The interactions highlighted the development achievements of the past eight years under the Yogi government, while also gathering valuable feedback to shape the state’s future roadmap.

The dedicated portal samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in has so far registered more than 1.5 lakh feedback entries for the ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’ campaign. Of these, nearly 1 lakh suggestions have come from rural areas and the rest from urban regions. By age group, around 50,000 entries were submitted by youth under 31 years, while about 75,000 came from people in the 31–60 age group.

Education remains the biggest issue among the people. Around 50,000 suggestions were related to education. Over 25,000 suggestions were related to urban and rural development, more than 15,000 on health, 15,000 on social welfare, and nearly 20,000 related to agriculture.

Among the top participants, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Jaunpur, Balrampur, Pratapgarh, and Firozabad districts saw the highest number of feedback. From these districts alone, over 53,996 feedback entries were received, showing that the public is taking this campaign on priority.

Several intellectuals, including Arun Kumar Dwivedi, Deepali, and Vaishali Raina, suggested that linking education with skill development is the need of the hour. Emphasis was placed on including vocational subjects in school curriculam and providing free skill development courses through e-learning portals to ensure employment-oriented education for students. At the same time, improving the quality and resources of government schools was highlighted as necessary to deal with the rising cost of private education in urban areas.