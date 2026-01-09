Dhaka University to rename Mujibur Rahman Hall after slain radical Hadi

In yet another controversial move, authorities at Bangladesh's Dhaka University have decided to rename the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall to the 'Osman Hadi Hall', after the slain radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi who was shot dead in the country's capital last month.

Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Hall, named after former President Mujibur Rahman’s wife, will also be renamed ‘Captain Sitara Parvin Hall’, local media reported on Friday.

The decision was reportedly taken during a meeting of the University's highest policy-making forum -- the Syndicate -- held on Thursday, which was chaired by the university's Vice-Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan.

Speaking to Bangladeshi daily, Dhaka Tribune, on Thursday night, Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed confirmed the development, stating, "The Senate will make the final decision; the Syndicate has sent this (name change proposal) to the Senate. The Syndicate doesn't make the final decision. The process is moving forward—one step has now been completed."

This move comes against the backdrop of escalating attacks on sculptures and heritage linked to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistan, raising concerns about the relentless erosion of historical legacy under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Following Hadi's death on December 18, the hall union of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at Dhaka University removed the original nameplate and replaced it with one reading 'Osman Hadi Hall', local media reported

Also, several students were seen painting over a graffiti mural of Mujibur Rahman that had been displayed prominently on the main building of the hall.

As the news of Hadi's death broke, his supporters went on a rampage targetting minorities, Indian High Commission offices, cultural institutions and media houses across Bangladesh with alarming impunity.

Additionally, on Thursday, the Dhaka University syndicate also framed charges against four teachers affiliated with the pro-Awami League teachers' Blue Panel for their dismissal, asking them to respond to a show-cause notice within a week.

"Charges have been framed against them, and they will be asked to show cause as to why these charges have been brought against them and why they should not be dismissed. They will respond to the show-cause notice, and based on that, an investigation will proceed. They have not been dismissed yet, but charges have been framed for their dismissal," Dhaka Tribune quoted Saifuddin Ahmed as saying.

Last month, at least three teachers of Dhaka University affiliated with the pro-Awami League teachers' panel were allegedly harassed and attacked by a group of students led by a Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), local media reported.

The incident occurred on the campus shortly after the three teachers submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor's office, calling for the reinstatement of the teachers barred from taking classes.

Bangladesh has witnessed a deteriorating law and order situation and unsafe working conditions under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, with rising concerns over political interference, restrictions on academic freedom and attacks on those voicing dissent.