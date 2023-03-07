Dhami 1st IAF officer to head combat unit

In a first, a woman officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been selected to take charge of a frontline combat unit. Group Captain Shaliza Dhami has been chosen to lead a missile squadron in the western sector. The selection of Dhami for this position highlights the Indian armed forces' ongoing efforts to provide women with more opportunities and expand their role in combat and command appointments.





Dhami is helicopter pilot with over 2,800 hours of flying experience and the air force's first woman qualified flying instructor. Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), director general of the Centre for Air Power Studies, described Dhami's appointment as "yet another milestone for women officers in combat and command appointments." He emphasized the critical role that air defence units play in the Indian armed forces and the significance of having a woman officer in command.





"Having been commended by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on two occasions, the officer is presently posted in the operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters" said one of the officials cited above.





The announcement comes just the day before the world celebrates International Women's Day. In the past few years , the Indian military has taken several steps towards gender equality. The IAF and navy have opened their special forces units, Garud commando force and Marine Commandos, respectively, for women officers provided they meet the criteria for selection.



