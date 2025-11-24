Dharmendra Breathes His Last, Industry Mourns the Loss of The OG He-Man of Indian Cinema

Dharmendra, the enigmatic & most charming actor, passed away at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence. The actor was cremated in the presence of family and close friends including Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Anand, Aamir Khan among others at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

While, others took to social media to pay their respects to the actor who reinvented himself in every era.

From Karan Johar to Kajol, industry joined hands as they mourn the loss of one of its finest gems.

KJo who was one of the first few people to break this heartbreaking news, shared a post and captioned it as, "It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. ", KJo got an opportunity to direct him in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.



Kajol too paid her tribute to the golden man, "The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it.. somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it. Kind to the core and loved always . RIP Dharamji .. with love always 💔"





Kareena Kapoor Khan also remembered the man who wooed everyone with his on-screen charm.









Other actors who took a moment to pay their tributes to Dharam ji include Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn.



Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 24, 2025

Jr NTR also took to X to express his condolences to the grieving family. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji…

An era he defined can never be replaced and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema will stay with us forever. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family."

My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 24, 2025

Farhan Akhtar and Boman Irani too shared their heartbreak around Dharam Ji's passing.

Boman Irani, took the Sholay analogy to express his grief. "As he stands up on that Giant Water Tank in the Sky, we say goodbye and will always be grateful for the wonderful memories.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"

Along with celebrities, PM Narendra Modi also highlighted that this marks the end of an era as the legendary actor Dharmendra leaves for his heavenly abode. PM shared, "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti."

Born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, the legendary actor leaves behind a legacy that will entertain generations to come. Dharam Ji is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, along with his six children.



