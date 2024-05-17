Diabolical act: Suspicious Nepali husband cuts holes, ‘locks up’ wife's private parts in Pune

Pune, (Maharashtra): In an incident of diabolical proportions, a Nepali national, suspecting his wife’s fidelity, allegedly cut two holes and ‘locked’ up her private parts after brutally assaulting her, officials of the Wakad Police Station in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune said on Friday.

The accused Upendra Hudake, 30, has been arrested, while his 28-year-old wife has undergone emergency surgery in a local hospital where her condition is now described as ‘stable.’

Investigating Officer Balaji Mete of Wakad Police Station told IANS, “The couple hails from a village in Nepal. They had come to Pune in early-May to look for employment and were living with Upendra Hudake’s sister and her family near Wakad.”

The horrific incident occurred on the night of May 11, when Upendra Hudake came home in a heavily drunken state and abused and assaulted his wife.

Upendra Hudake threatened her with a kitchen knife and accused her of being unfaithful to him, which she denied.

Not believing her, Upendra Hudake continued to beat and kick her, terrifying her with the knife, and tied her up with a stole on the floor as she lay pleading with him to stop.

Continuing his chilling assault Upendra Hudake took a sharp blade, cut two holes on both sides of her genitals, put iron screws and affixed a small brass lock on it, as the helpless woman lay bleeding and screaming for help. He even threw away the key of the lock.

Hearing the commotion, a neighbour Lalit Parihar, a migrant labourer, rushed to the house where he saw the badly injured and profusely bleeding woman lying writhing on the floor in pain.

He called for help and several people from the vicinity, including some other Nepalis living there, reached Upendra Hudake’s home and they shifted her to a nearby hospital in a semi-conscious state, said the IO.

There, she underwent an emergency surgery to remove the iron screws and lock, and stitch the deep wounds.

IO Mete said that five days later on Thursday, when she was in a better condition, the woman took courage and lodged a complaint against her husband at the Wakad Police Station.

“We took immediate cognisance of the brutal crime and arrested the accused Hudake. He was produced before a Wakad Court which has given him two weeks' magisterial custody,” said Mete.

Mete added that Upendra Hudake has been charged under IPC Section 323, 506(2) and others, and further investigations are ongoing in the matter.