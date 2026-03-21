Diamond-bearing stones detected in Nuapada

Bhubaneswar: Presence of diamond-bearing stones has been detected in Nuapada district, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena told the Assembly on Thursday. Technical and economic assessment work is underway, he said, in reply to a question by MLA Sanatan Mahakud. The detection has been made in Kalamidadar, he added. "Deposits of copper, graphite, nickel and gold have been found in the Adash-Rampali area in the Reamal block of Deogarh district," Jena said. "As per the assessment made, copper-bearing rocks with gold have been detected in Madansahi-Kanjia area of Mayurbhanj district, while gold reserve has been found in the Gopur-Jaldiha block area under the Banspal block of Keonjhar district," he said.

Jena said that after assessments, appropriate steps will be taken for the exploration of the mines. "Deposits of rubies, a valuable gemstone, have been identified in Hinjilibahal-Jilingidar of Junagarh block in Kalahandi district," he said. The minister said no pearl reserve has been identified in the State. "It has not been estimated how many people will be employed if the mines are operational," he said.