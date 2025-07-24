Live
Diaspora gears up to greet PM on ‘historic' visit to UK
London: Diaspora groups in the UK have geared up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the UK on Wednesday evening for a “historic” visit that centres around the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and refresh of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Modi is set to be greeted by cheering groups of community leaders, students and parliamentarians gathered in anticipation on the outskirts of London. They expressed excitement around the FTA that is expected to be signed during the bilateral discussions between PM Modi and British PM Keir Starmer on Thursday.
"During my meeting with Prime Minister Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, we will have the opportunity to further enhance our economic partnership, aimed at fostering prosperity, growth and job creation in both countries," Modi said in his departure statement earlier on Wednesday.
He highlighted the significant progress in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in recent years and noted that the collaboration between the two countries spans a wide range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people ties.