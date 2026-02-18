‘Didn’t Know My Son Was Driving’: Father Of Dwarka SUV Crash Accused Apologises

Days after 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra died in a violent SUV crash in Dwarka, the father of the accused minor said his family was “deeply grief-stricken” and apologised to the victim’s family, claiming he was unaware that his son was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The crash involved a Scorpio SUV that struck Sahil’s motorcycle, killing him on the spot. Post-mortem findings revealed severe injuries, including fractures to the skull, ribs and elbow. The SUV then rammed into a parked Swift Dzire, injuring the cab driver.

According to Delhi Police, the vehicle was being driven by 17-year-old Akshatra Singh, who has since been detained. The accused’s father, who runs a commercial transport business, said the SUV is part of that business and that he was out of the city when the accident occurred. Speaking to ANI, he said he would comply with all legal requirements and had already provided documents sought by police.

Police have registered a case against the minor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving causing death. The father has also been booked under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which holds guardians or vehicle owners liable when a juvenile commits a traffic offence.

The incident occurred on February 3 near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Sector 11. Officials said the minor initially misrepresented his age but was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to an observation home and later granted interim bail for his Class 10 board examinations.

Sahil’s mother accused the teen of reckless driving and questioned why a minor was behind the wheel. She said her son, who worked part-time at an insurance firm and planned to pursue higher studies in the UK, lay injured on the road for several minutes before help arrived, and demanded strict action in the case.