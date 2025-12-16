Digital platform, stores in housing societies to promote cooperative sector: Delhi Minister

New Delhi: Delhi Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a Sahakar Haat and announced plans to open modern co-operative stores in housing societies and launch a digital platform as part of a plan to develop the city as a national hub of cooperation.

He said that the Delhi government will also develop a digital platform where people associated with cooperatives can register and market their products.

This will enable small entrepreneurs and those who have so far remained outside the cooperative system to join the movement, he said.

In the coming period, several cooperative stores will be opened in Delhi, providing proper market access to handloom, handicrafts, agricultural and rural products, said Indraj Singh, while inaugurating the Sahakar Haat organised by NABARD at the State Emporia Complex, said an official statement.

He said the Rekha Gupta government plans to make the city a National Hub of Cooperation. People and products associated with cooperatives from across the country will be encouraged here, and the Delhi Government will also provide platforms for marketing these products.

The Minister said that the cooperative movement is the backbone of India’s economic and social empowerment, and the Delhi Government is committed to taking it to new heights.

The Cooperation Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of “Sahakar se Samriddhi” (Prosperity through Cooperation) has emerged as a mass movement and has strengthened the cooperative sector across the country.

Ravinder Indraj added that people associated with cooperatives will play a significant role in achieving the goal of a Developed India by 2047. The nation will become self-reliant only when farmers, artisans and small entrepreneurs are empowered.

He said that Delhi, along with being the national capital, is also a large consumer market. Effective marketing of cooperative products from Delhi will benefit farmers and people associated with cooperatives across the country.