Dimple Yadav remark row : FIR filed against 3 SP workers, Muslim cleric

Noida: A news channel in Noida has lodged a complaint against three Samajwadi Party workers and a Muslim cleric for alleged breach of peace after the maulana was slapped inside the studio for his remarks against MP Dimple Yadav, police said on Thursday. The SP workers slapped Maulana Sajid Rashidi inside the news channel’s studio in Noida after a debate show. One of them also posted a purported video of the incident on social media, taking responsibility of the act

Rashidi had allegedly made a derogatory comment against the Mainpuri MP over her visit to a mosque recently.

On Tuesday, Rashidi went to attend a news channel’s debate programme in Noida, where he was slapped

by the youths. On the complaint of the news channel, an case under BNS sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) was registered against Rashidi and three SP workers -- Shyam Singh, Mohit, and Kuldeep Bhati, Incharge of Noida Sector 126 Police Station Bhupendra Singh said.

“I did not mean to insult anyone, I commented on the basis of Islamic beliefs.

If I committed any mistake, it does not mean that I should be treated like this,” Rashidi told PTI.

“My comment was given a political angle and because of that political drama has been created. There is a way of law. I will also give my explanation. And whatever I had said, an FIR was filed against me in Lucknow,” the maulana said. Rashidi claimed that since the incident he has been getting threatening messages and calls on WhatsApp and social media. “I have requested the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi for my safety. I have also complained against three of them at sector 126 police station,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shyam Singh, the SP worker who allegedly slapped Rashidi, said, “He has insulted MP Dimple Yadav, and on the news debate program as well he made derogatory comments on her.”

“We have also lodged a complaint against him at Surajpur Police Station in Gautam Budhha Nagar,” he added. Kuldeep Bhati, who claimed to be state secretary, Yuvjan Sabha, Samajwadi Party, posted a video on social media site ‘X’, saying Maulana Rashidi has been “treated”.

“We will treat in the same way to anyone, who will make derogatory comments against any women of India,” he added in his video.