Direct Flights To Triveni Sangam From Prayagraj Airport

In a significant boost to pilgrim accessibility, the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board and Fly Ola have launched a helicopter service at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, enabling devotees to reach Triveni Sangam directly from the airport.

The comprehensive package, priced at Rs 35,000 per person, includes a helicopter ride from Prayagraj Airport to a helipad near the Triveni Sangam at the Boat Club, followed by a boat service to the sacred confluence for the holy dip. After the ritual, pilgrims return via the same route to the airport.

"Without needing a hotel booking, devotees can complete their visit and return to their destination within 4 to 5 hours. Once you book us, it's our responsibility to see you don't have any problem in the entire journey from arrival, the holy dip, and back to the airport," said Fly Ola Group CEO RS Sehgal.

The service has been particularly beneficial for elderly and differently-abled visitors. An elderly couple who used the service told Aaj Tak that their children booked the helicopter ride as walking long distances was challenging for them. Other pilgrims noted that the service makes the Kumbh accessible "for those who can afford it."

For budget-conscious visitors seeking an aerial view of the Sangam, a Rs 1,200 joy ride option is also available.

The initiative comes as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, a once-in-144-year spiritual gathering that began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. The 45-day event is expected to attract 450 million devotees to the Triveni Sangam.

Sehgal added that the continuous helicopter rides are "making the Kumbh Mela experience a reality for those who once thought it was just a dream."