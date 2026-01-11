‘Dirty, Chaotic And Unsafe’: Indian travel vlogger’s Europe Reality Check Sparks Online Debate

An Indian travel vlogger’s frank account of his recent trip to Europe has ignited a lively discussion on social media after he shared what he described as the less-polished reality of several popular destinations. Prateek Singh, who had spent months planning and saving for what he called a dream European vacation, posted a video on Instagram that contrasted sharply with the glossy, postcard-style images often associated with the continent.

In the video, Singh drew attention to what he perceived as deteriorating public spaces, heavy crowds and occasional safety concerns in certain areas. While acknowledging Europe’s rich history, striking architecture and cultural charm, he said travelling there currently felt complicated. According to him, beyond the iconic streets and landmarks, many cities appeared neglected, crowded and, at times, uncomfortable for visitors.

Singh also reflected on the effort involved in planning a European trip, particularly the demanding Schengen visa process. He pointed to the extensive paperwork required, including financial records, accommodation details and insurance, and questioned whether the overall experience justified the time, cost and effort involved. His post suggested that the reality on the ground did not always align with the expectations shaped by films, social media reels and travel influencers.

At the same time, Singh clarified that his intention was not to dismiss Europe or undermine its cultural significance. He said he genuinely enjoyed museums, historic towns and scenic landscapes during his journey. However, he urged fellow travellers to approach destinations with realistic expectations and to look beyond idealised portrayals when planning trips.

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing a wide range of responses. Some users agreed with Singh’s assessment, saying Europe is often romanticised and that travel experiences can be more challenging than advertised. Others compared Europe unfavourably with Asian destinations, arguing that countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam offer better value and smoother travel experiences.

However, several viewers disagreed with Singh’s conclusions, cautioning against generalising an entire continent based on limited experiences. Some pointed out that travel conditions vary widely depending on the city, season and neighbourhood, while others argued that busy tourist hubs do not represent a country as a whole. Critics said judging Europe solely through crowded capitals and popular attractions can present a distorted picture.

Overall, Singh’s video has highlighted the growing gap between social media-driven travel expectations and on-ground realities, sparking a broader conversation about how travellers perceive and experience global destinations today.