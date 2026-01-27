Disabled Army Veteran Alleges Harassment At Karnataka Toll Plaza; NHAI Issues Clarification

A disabled Army veteran who lost both legs during service has alleged harassment by toll plaza staff in Karnataka, prompting a response from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The issue came into focus after a video of the former commando in a wheelchair went viral on social media, sparking widespread debate.

The ex-serviceman, Shyamaraj, who was part of the elite 21 Para unit and sustained his injuries during Operation Parakram, said he was stopped at the Sasthan toll plaza near Udupi and asked to pay the toll fee despite claiming eligibility for exemption. In the video, he questioned why his sacrifice was being disregarded and said that toll staff refused to honour his request even after he produced documents related to his military service.

Shyamaraj alleged that while other toll plazas had allowed him to pass without payment, two employees at this particular toll gate insisted on charging him. He also sought clarification from Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari over what he described as unfair treatment.

The toll plaza staff, however, denied any wrongdoing and maintained that they acted strictly according to existing rules.

Responding to the controversy, the NHAI issued a statement clarifying that toll fee exemptions are available only to serving Army personnel travelling on official duty. It added that there is no provision under current rules for toll exemption for ex-Army personnel, and that the documents submitted in this case did not meet the prescribed criteria for exemption.